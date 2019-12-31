Police seeking to identify men in connection to arson in Newville

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify two men in connection to an arson.

According to authorities, the arson took place on December 30 around 7:20 p.m. on East Main Street in Newville.

The pictured men appear to be in their late teens or early twenties, police say.

One of the men is described as wearing brown cargo shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt and sneakers, while the other is wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and construction boots.

Police say that one of the men has longer blonde hair that is combed to the right.

If you have any information on the men, you’re asked to contact police at 717) 776-5513.