The Neutral Zone headed to Mulberry Art Studios in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Neutral Zone is headed to Lancaster!

First held in Scott Church’s living room in Lebanon, the latest monthly event that features an open group discussion on a faith based topic is headed to the Mulberry Art Studios.

In conjunction with Legacy, the largest annual fine art photography show on the east coast, over 100 artists have been included in a show that celebrates Church’s legacy.

Past topics of these discussions have ranged from death to happiness to what overwhelms in life.

The faith experts sit among everyone else as equals with each sharing and learning from one another.

The topic for January 5th’s Neutral Zone is “Censorship in Artistic Expression;”

For more information about The Neutral Zone or the January show at Mulberry Arts Studio, you can contact Tom Maiello at TheNeutralZoneLebanon@gmail.com.