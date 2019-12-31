× Warrant issued for woman accused of making false complaint

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, PA — Police in Mount Holly Springs are looking for a woman they say made a false Children and Youth Sexual Exploitation report. A felony warrant has been issued for Tanya Greiman. Greiman was charged several months ago for making the false complaint. Since that time Greiman has been charged on two occasions for harassment and retaliation against a witness. There is currently a warrant for her against two victims. The first set of charges for victim #1 are harassment, Stalking and Retaliation against a witness or victim. The second set of charges for a second victim/witness are as follows. Harassment and intimidation of a witness or victim.

Greiman has been staying with family in Boiling Springs, Newville and a child’s residence in York. Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Mount Holly Springs Police at 717-486-7615. Anyone found to be aiding her in this case can be charged as well.