York County man facing charges after admitting to shaking baby

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Springfield Township man is facing charges after admitting to shaking a baby, causing a brain bleed.

Siul Sepulveda-Muniz, 22, is facing aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On December 30 around 3:45 p.m., State Police received a report of a one-month-old child with a brain bleed and possible other internal injuries.

After an investigation, Sepulveda-Muniz admitted to police that he aggressively shook the child for about 20-30 minutes when the child wouldn’t stop crying, according to the police release.

Hospital staff reported that the child was listed in critical but stable condition.

Sepulveda-Muniz was arrested, and will now face charges.