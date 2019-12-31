York County man facing charges after admitting to shaking baby

Posted 6:21 AM, December 31, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Springfield Township man is facing charges after admitting to shaking a baby, causing a brain bleed.

Siul Sepulveda-Muniz, 22, is facing aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On December 30 around 3:45 p.m., State Police received a report of a one-month-old child with a brain bleed and possible other internal injuries.

After an investigation, Sepulveda-Muniz admitted to police that he aggressively shook the child for about 20-30 minutes when the child wouldn’t stop crying, according to the police release.

Hospital staff reported that the child was listed in critical but stable condition.

Sepulveda-Muniz was arrested, and will now face charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.