2nd person charged with perjury in connection with Tracy Kroh disappearance

Harrisburg, Pa — A Halifax woman was charged with perjury in connection with the Tracy Kroh disappearance after lying to a grand jury investigating the 30 year-old case.

Holly Mallett, 44, is charged with felony perjury. She was arrested on December 26th, and was released after she posted $25,000 bail.

According to charging documents, while testifying to the grand jury on June 6th 2019, Mallett claimed she did not speak with Webster about what she would say during her testimony.

State Police intercepted a phone call through a wiretap on Websters phone between June 3 and June 4. During the conversation, Mallett claimed she was coerced by police her to give a recorded statement in June 2018 and that she was not fit to testify.

The two then discussed how to address the grand jury appearance and Mallett’s prior statement to police.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo released this statement:

“On December 17, 2019, we charged Holly Mallett with perjury. The judge issued a warrant and she was subsequently arrested. She posted bail in the amount of $25,000 and was released from custody. These are mere allegations and the defendant remains presumed innocent. This a felony charge and all the more serious because it relates to an ongoing murder investigation.”

On Tuesday, Webster plead no contest to perjury on Tuesday and was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 12 months in prison. He was given time served, a 12 month probation sentence and a $500 fine.

A preliminary hearing for Mallett is scheduled for January 13th at 9:45 a.m.