All-you-can-eat New Year’s meal raises money for Newberry Township Fire Department

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - New year, same tradition at one fire department in York County.

It was all you can eat pork and sauerkraut at the Newberry Township Fire Department New Year's Day. For just ten dollars, folks could eat a big meal with all the trimmings plus dessert. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Department, something that started in the early 90's

All of the money raised goes back to the Department to help pay for costs like repairs. Members said when the community gives back, working on a holiday is that much more worthwhile.

"Our community needs us," Donna Coder, Vice President of the Newberry Township Fire Department, said. "And we're a big family here. So we are with our family here today. And the community is our family. So we don't mind. It's in our heart. It's what we do."

More than a dozen volunteers began prepping the food the night before. The Department hopes to raise at least $1,500.