DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Some children in Hershey celebrated the New Year by stomping it in.

On December 31, children visiting the Hershey Story Museum were able to stomp giant sheets of bubble wrap on the museum's patio along with some of the Hershey characters.

The event, hosted in the midday and afternoon, allowed kids to celebrate the New Year without making it all the way to midnight.