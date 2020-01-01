× Eagles place G Brandon Brooks on IR, sign WR Shelton Gibson

PHILADELPHIA– After suffering a devastating shoulder injury on Sunday, the Eagles have placed an All-Pro lineman on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

G Brandon Brooks will undergo shoulder surgery after suffering a dislocation during the team’s 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Brooks, 30, suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the Eagles’ playoff lost last season to the New Orleans Saints.

To replace Brooks on the active roster, the team has signed WR Shelton Gibson.

Gibson, 24, has familiarity with the Eagles after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and spending two seasons with the team.

However, he was cut coming out of training camp this season, and didn’t find a spot on an NFL Roster this season.

Now, due to his knowledge of the system and the Eagles being thin at wide receiver, Gibson has returned to the team.