Eagles sign RB Elijah Holyfield, son of boxer Evander Holyfield

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have signed an undrafted rookie running back to serve as depth on Sunday, but its more notable than that.

RB Elijah Holyfield, son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, will join the Eagles 53-man roster after DE Daeshon Hall was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a torn ACL.

The younger Holyfield ran for 1,018 yards and 7 touchdowns during his final season at Georgia in 2018, but a weak showing at the NFL Combine may have hurt him, as he went undrafted in 2019.

However, he signed with the Carolina Panthers as a rookie free agent and spent training camp with the team before being cut at the beginning of the regular season.

Holyfield spent this entire season on the Panthers practice squad before signing a deal with the Eagles.

In the wake of an ankle injury to RB Miles Sanders, and the uncertain availability of RB Jordan Howard, RB Boston Scott saw the most touches last week.

Now, if Sanders can’t play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Holyfield could see some action.