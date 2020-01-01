First Day Hike at State Parks on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Across Pennsylvania, there were a number of First Day Hikes at different state parks New Year's Day. Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources joined hikers to start the New Year off on the right foot. Many said they hope to keep the momentum going all year long.

The sun was out, and the crowd gathered around 1 p.m. at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

"I'm expecting a good group of people to come out," Elizabeth Kepley-McNutt, Environmental Education Specialist at Gifford Pinchot State Park, said. "It's just a really good way to get out and get moving on the first day of the year and hopefully just set up some things for the year to come."

The First Day Hike happened at 39 different state parks across Pennsylvania. The DCNR was promoting a healthy start to the New Year, though, people have their own reasons for coming out.

"It's just getting out, spending time with your daughter," Travis Smith of Dover, said. "Ya know, life's short. Before you know it she'll be moving on and we might not be able to enjoy these moments. So it's just about spending time with her."

"Me and my dad like to hike and we like to hunt and stuff," his daughter, Avery Smith, said. We're outdoorsy."

The 5th annual hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park is only about a mile and a half long.

"The hike is a very easy to moderate hike," Kepley-McNutt said. "All of our trails here at Pinchot are relatively easy. There's no huge changes in elevation. We'll go at a moderate pace, ya know, very easy just walking on our trails."

Big feet, tiny feet, even four-legged friends braved the wind.

"It's not that cold," Brian Pitsch of Harrisburg, said. "I actually think it's pretty nice. I mean, it's a beautiful day to be out today. It could be a lot worse."

"Hopefully it just gives people an idea of what our parks look like in the winter," Kepley-McNutt said. It's also a good reason for people to come out and maybe check out a space outdoors they don't usually check out in the cold winter months."