Milder air quickly returns after a very cold morning!

TURNING MILD AGAIN: Skies have cleared this afternoon. Temperatures top out in the lower 40s. They fall into the lower 30s later tonight. Then high pressure calms the winds by evening, and under clear skies, temperatures drop the 20s by morning. It’s a colder start Thursday, however, it’s milder in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by afternoon. Plenty of sunshine early then clouds return during the afternoon and evening, ahead of the next storm system. A spot shower or two is possible late evening.

RAINY COUPLE OF DAYS: Showers pick up overnight and become more widespread. Several waves of low pressure keep wet weather around for much of the day, overnight, and into the first half of the weekend. Despite rain, temperatures climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday. The clouds and showers keep morning temps mild in the middle 40s. Readings don’t budge much into the afternoon and stay in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Gusty winds out of the northwest draws in chillier air for the second half to the weekend. A few flurries and brisk conditions expected Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chills are in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FEELING MORE LIKE JANUARY: Winds are breezy Monday. A few flurries are possible too, otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs are in the lower 40s. The next disturbance brings rain and snow showers Tuesday. Highs are near 40 degrees. It’s a brisk day Wednesday, with gusty winds, and chilly temperatures in the middle 30s. Wind chill values are in the teens and 20s. Flurries are possible too.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist