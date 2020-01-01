Motorcycle ride raises money for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT JOY, Pa. - Hundreds of veterans hopped on motorcycles to ride free for the new year.

They started at the Mount Joy American Legion in Lancaster County. The ride is also a way to raise money for the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Organizers hoped to raise some $20,000-$25,000. They said the ride is a great way to support local veterans.

"I think it's nice," Tyler Stumpf, co-founder of the ride, said. "It stays local right here at home. So a lot of people now know somebody, whether it's a family member, a friend, who has served or is currently serving in the military. So, with our donations here it stays local and provides for our local veterans."

Over the last ten years, the ride has raised more than $160,000.