Nittany Lions, Limegrover parting ways

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- James Franklin's list of things-to-do this offseason now includes finding an offensive line coach.

Penn State University announced on Tuesday that they will not be renewing Matt Limegrover's contract.

In a statement, Coach James Franklin said, “We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future.”

Limegrover has been the o-line coach in Happy Valley since 2016 after Herb Hand left for a similar position at Auburn.

The Nittany Lion quarterbacks were sacked 32 times in the 2019 season.