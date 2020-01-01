Penguin Plunge with the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area and 105.7 The X

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa-- The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) and 105.7 The X invite the community to take the plunge for homeless pets at the 2020 Penguin Plunge on Wednesday, January 1st at Noon (registration starts at 10:00am) on the beach at City Island. Over 200 participants are expected to jump into the icy waters of the Susquehanna River to raise money for HSHA. Hundreds more will come out to offer support & witness the event. The Penguin Plunge will be celebrating its 23rd year.

Each year, HSHA supporters ring in the New Year by “plunging” in colorful and themed costumes. Prior to the event, participants can register at https://www.firstgiving.com/event/HSHA/Penguin-Plunge-2020 to create customized fundraising pages & gather donations from family, friends, and co-workers. “Plungers” who raise more than $75 will receive a souvenir beach towel. After the event, participants and event attendees are invited to Flinchy’s in Camp Hill for an after party celebration.

This year, Promo Sam from 105.7 The X will be taking the plunge & competing with this year’s Plunge Dog, Buster, to see which of them can raise the most money. Buster was HSHA’s first ever resident adoptable Plunge Dog back in 2011. He was adopted not long after the 2011 Plunge and today is a happy, healthy “veteran” of the Plunge.