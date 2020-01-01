× Pennsylvania hosts First Day Hikes at State Parks on New Year’s Day

PENNSYLVANIA– To promote a healthy start to the new year, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) officials will be joining hikers throughout the state as DCNR again sponsors free, guided hikes in 39 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

“This is DCNR’s largest offering of hikes to date: a total of 45 hikes designed to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “They are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise.”

The following Pennsylvania state park facilities are participating during daylight hours January 1, 2020:

Bald Eagle

Beltzville

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Codorus

Colonel Denning

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Delaware Canal

Gifford Pinchot

Greenwood Furnace

Hills Creek

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Jennings Environmental Education Center

Keystone

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Lehigh Gorge

Little Buffalo

Lyman Run

Marsh Creek

Moraine

Nescopeck

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Ohiopyle

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Prince Gallitzin

Pymatuning

Racoon Creek

R.B. Winter

Shawnee

Sinnemahoning

Trough Creek

Presque Isle State Park is planning an easy-going New Year’s Eve or “Last Night” hike for those who wish to ring in the New Year while hiking. A mid-hike celebration is planned in an area offering full view of Presque Isle Bay and the Erie skyline. Spanning not more than three miles, this hike will begin at 11:00 PM and end 12:30 AM.

Pennsylvania state park staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about one or two miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

“Last year, we hosted over 800 participants who hiked almost 1,900 miles throughout Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day!”

Organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks, all 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.

“America’s state parks are stunning year-round, but there’s nothing quite like a First Day Hike to really take in the great outdoors and kick off the New Year in a healthy way” said National Association of State Park Directors President Linda Lanterman. “On January 1, grab your family and friends, lace up those boots and seek out a new adventure at a state park. Friendly staff and spectacular views will surely be waiting for you.”

A complete listing of Pennsylvania’s First Day Hikes, including hike starting times, durations, and type terrain to be traveled, can be found at Pennsylvania First Day Hikes .

Hikers are invited to share their experience on social media using #FirstDayHikePA.

SOURCE: DCNR