Police seek to identify person who used hatchet to vandalize trees in Columbia park

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a person who used a hatchet to vandalize 12 trees in Locust Street Park.

Authorities say that the vandalism was discovered when volunteers were cleaning up leaves at the park in Columbia on December 21.

One of the volunteers found the pictured hatchet at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.