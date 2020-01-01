Police seek to identify person who used hatchet to vandalize trees in Columbia park

Posted 9:12 AM, January 1, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a person who used a hatchet to vandalize 12 trees in Locust Street Park.

Authorities say that the vandalism was discovered when volunteers were cleaning up leaves at the park in Columbia on December 21.

One of the volunteers found the pictured hatchet at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.