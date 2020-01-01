× Redskins hire Ron Rivera

WASHINGTON– After firing team president Bruce Allen on Monday, the Redskins have begun the new year with the hiring of a new head coach.

Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera has become the top man in Washington.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rivera will receive a five-year deal to serve as head coach.

After becoming the Panthers coach in 2011, Rivera led the team to a 79-67-1 record, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Now, he will inherit a team that finished in last place in the NFC East and will have the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

As his first move as coach, Rivera hired former head coach Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.