× Southwestern Regional Police Department ceases operations

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– After 17 years in operation, the Southwestern Regional Police Department ceased operations on Tuesday.

The decision comes after North Codorus Township supervisors voted to make Northern York County Regional Police Department its new police force.

After that, the budget of the police department fell on Spring Grove, Heidelberg and Manheim, which ended up being too costly for the local townships.

Sgt. Jamie Stalcup of the Southwestern Regional Police posted this message on December 31, the last day of department operations:

Today we will Cease Operations. It reminds us that there are no guarantees, that nothing lasts forever, that all things change. It reminds us that we should always express gratitude and that we should take nothing for granted. The fact that we cease operations today doesn't change history. The Southwestern Regional Police Department has enjoyed an enduring relationship of collaboration with the community. Even when we stumbled they were there to support us. It has been our privilege to serve you.

York Area Regional Police to provide coverage to residents of Spring Grove in January The Southwestern Regional Police Department has had the opportunity to work beside the dedicated professionals that comprise the law enforcement and public safety community. It has been our privilege to serve beside you. In recent times we’ve had political struggles that could not be overcome. To those in the political realm who worked so hard, we appreciate your commitment, support, and service. To the Southwestern Regional Police Officers and staff, your work ethic and attitude have been inspiring. Thank you all and be well,

Jamie Stalcup, 22-05

North Codorus Township and Manheim Township will be served by Northern York County Regional Police, while Spring Grove will be covered by York Area Regional Police.