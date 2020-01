× York County Coroner seeking family of recently deceased man in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner is seeking family of a recently deceased man.

According to a tweet from the coroner, William Kauffman died of natural causes last week in York City.

However, it is believed that he lived in East Prospect at one time.

If anyone knows of any family of Kauffman, they are asked to call the York County Coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.