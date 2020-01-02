Behind-the-scenes look at preparations for 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Preparations are in full swing at the Farm Show Complex. The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show begins Saturday. getting things up and running is like a well-oiled machine. People spent Thursday setting stuff up and putting things together, making sure everything is ready to go Saturday.

Crews transformed what is normally an empty arena into what will be booths and displays at 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

"It’s a work of the masses," said Shannon Powers with the PA Department of Agriculture.

One booth being worked on Saturday will be home to the 'So you want to be a farmer' area. It will introduce visitors to agriculture, show them where food comes from, and educate them on how to start growing their own food in their backyards.

"It’s fun to see the crews working to see the skills they have and making raised garden beds or making an exhibit that brings a process to life," said Powers.

Aside from building, other vendors unpacked. This will be the second year Pure American Naturals from Perry County will be at the Farm Show.

“It’s unique," said owner Glen Cauffman. "I don’t think there’s anything else like this here at the farm show."

Cauffman sells products like socks, scarves and gloves all made from the wool from his angora goats. He says the farm show gives visitors a glimpse into where his products come from. Products he says you can usually only get in big cities.

“Today’s consumers really want to know about things that are made on farms, where their food, products come from and their choice make a difference," said Cauffman. "They can make a difference in the planet and in the environment with what they choose to buy.”

The food court at the farm show opens Friday at noon. The farm show officially opens Saturday morning at eight.