Clouds and periods of rain move in overnight, stay through Saturday

RAIN MOVES IN: We’re treated to a mostly quiet afternoon with highs near 50-degrees. Winds hold off until the evening time frame, and then begin to increase with gusts up to 20MPH. Clouds increase as well as we progress through the evening. A few sprinkles could start before midnight, but any consistent shower activity holds off until just before sunrise.

STAYS THROUGH SATURDAY: Periods of showers begin towards sunrise and persist Friday. There will be plenty of dry time. Any rain will be light-to-moderate in nature. Just expect off-and-on shower activity, mostly in the morning with some dry time in the afternoon. Then more rain will move in, again intermittently, throughout Friday evening, overnight and into Saturday. Highs reach the low-50s. Lows stay in the mid-40s. Rain continues in similar fashion Saturday, with periods of rain as well as plenty of dry time. Don’t cancel any plans, but take the umbrella all day long both Friday and Saturday. Saturday temperatures near 50-degrees again. Saturday afternoon and evening looks like a time of more consistent rainfall as the system begins to pull away. We could see a brief mixing period before sunrise Sunday morning. That will be difficult to accomplish for the cold air to move in quick enough, but the low chance is there. We dry out Sunday with breezy conditions, flurries possible and highs only making it to either side of the 40-degree mark under partly cloudy skies.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Lows near 30-degrees start Monday morning with breezy conditions remaining throughout the day. Highs in the low-40s will be the norm under partly cloudy skies. We’re watching another chance for rain and snow heading into Tuesday with afternoon temperatures cooling down into the 30s for the middle part of the week. Stay tuned as we get closer to time for updates.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long