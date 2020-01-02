× Cocalico’s Noah Palm is 5A Player of the Year

One of the best two-way high school football talents in Pennsylvania was recognized as the Class 5A Player of the Year, Cocalico’s Noah Palm. Coaches in Pennsylvania voted on the All-State teams released by PA Football News and Palm stood out from a talented group in 5A. He led the Eagles to a District III 5A Championship on both sides of the ball as the team’s quarterback and defensive back. Two other locals were listed as the 5A First-Team QB’s, Manheim Central’s Evan Simon and Warwick’s Joey McCracken. The 5A, 3A and 1A teams were released on Thursday. You can see the complete list of players honored at pafootballnews.com