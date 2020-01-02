Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74

CINCINNATI — Sam Wyche, the former NFL coach who led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 1988 and is credited with inventing the no-huddle offense, died Thursday afternoon after a brief battle with recurring melanoma, the Bengals announced on their website.

Wyche would have turned 75 on Sunday, the team said.

Under Wyche, the Bengals made it to Super Bowl XXIII, where they lost 20-16 to the Joe Montana-led San Francisco 49ers, relinquishing the lead with 34 seconds left when Montana hit John Taylor with a 10-yard TD strike.

A former player with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Furman, Wyche’s NFL tenure lasted from 1969 to 1976. He went on to coaching stints with the San Francisco 49ers (assistant from 1979-82), Indiana University (head coach in 1983), and the Bengals, taking over the head coaching job in 1984. He stayed with Cincinnati until 1991, when he was let go after a 3-13 season.

Wyche was then hired by Tampa Bay, leading the Buccaneers to a 23-41 record before he was fired in 1995.

Wyche won 64 games in Cincinnati, setting a team record that stood until Marvin Lewis passed his milestone in 2011.