× Police: Gettysburg man arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse window

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Gettysburg man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an Adams County Courthouse window, police say.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, occurred around 11 p.m. on December 22.

Video showed the suspect, now identified as 27-year-old Samson Yohe, walking on West Middle Street before approaching the west side of the courthouse. It’s alleged that Yohe then removed the incendiary device, lit it and threw it at a window. Police said the window broke but the Molotov cocktail didn’t light.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident conducted by a single perpetrator at this time,” said Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett. “Although many components of this investigation are still taking place and every effort to turn over every bit of evidence will be exhausted, it is comforting to know that law enforcement acted so expediently in bringing charges in this case.”

The incendiary device consisted of a yellow bottle, antique in appearance, that was filled with a liquid and had a white cotton sock with an elastic to used as a wick, the criminal complaint says. Also in the bottle were green-tipped matches.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket and hoodie, loose fitting blue jeans, a mask covering part of his face, dark shoes with a light-colored design on the front and a white sole, and a gray backpack with black accents.

Police were able to determine the make of the shoes worn, Athletic Works brand shoes, due to the distinctive pattern of the accent on the front of the shoe, and the brand of the backpack, Ozark Trail because of it’s pattern. An officer personally visited Walmart as well as researched these items online, police note.

According to the criminal complaint, police learned Yohe had previous adjudications for and convictions for terroristic threats (Adams County), aggravated assault (York County) and aggravated harassment by prisoner (Lebanon County).

Police made contact with him Tuesday and an officer observed Yohe was wearing Athletic Works brand shoes, which appeared identical in pattern and appearance to those in the surveillance video, as well as loose fitting blue jeans and a camouflage mask that covered the bottom portion of his face, the criminal complaint says.

On Thursday, police served a search warrant at Yohe’s apartment, where they seized the Athletic Works brand shoes and an Ozark Trail backpack, which contained eight boxes of Diamond brand green tip matches, like the ones seen in the Molotov cocktail, according to the criminal complaint. Also seized were plastic bottles of Expert Grill lighter fluid and Clover Valley vegetable oil, a pair of brown/black gloves, and a camo balaclava scarf.

During the search, officers observed many glass antique bottles similar to the one used in the incident.

The following charges have been filed against Yohe: arson, causing or risking catastrophe, weapons of mass destruction and arson of historic resource, according to District Attorney Sinnett.