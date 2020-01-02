× Man facing charges after pounds of marijuana, mushrooms seized from Middletown Borough residence

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a narcotics investigation revealed pounds of marijuana and mushrooms.

Ian Cain, 28, is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, among other related charges.

On December 16, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Spring Street in Middletown Borough due to a narcotics investigation.

Police seized approximately four pounds of marijuana and what authorities say was a considerable amount of psychedelic mushrooms from the residence.

Other items of drug paraphernalia that are indicative of dealing narcotics were also taken, police said.

Cain was arrested, and posted bail.

After a preliminary hearing on December 30, Cain’s charges were waived to County Court.