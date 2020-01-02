× Man facing charges after stealing deceased man’s gun, debit card

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after stealing a deceased man’s gun and debit card, which he used to steal money.

Dale Mooney, 59, is facing theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges for his role in the incident.

On December 25 around 3:35 p.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of Butternut Lane in Chambersburg for a report of an unattended death.

After further investigation, police discovered Mooney removed a debit card and a .22 caliber firearm from the deceased man’s residence.

After stealing the card, Mooney removed several hundred dollars from the deceased man’s bank account.

Mooney admitted committing these crimes to police.

Now, he will face charges.