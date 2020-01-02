Mild despite increasing clouds Thursday, then damp through the first half of the weekend

MILD WITH INCREASING CLOUDS: An overall quiet and milder Thursday is ahead, but it comes with more clouds as the next system develops and moves this way. Those clouds start to slip in during the late morning, but there’s plenty of sunshine to start. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 20s. The clouds thicken fast as the next storm system approaches. Expect skies to turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to near 50 degrees. Winds are light to quiet. The evening brings a few light showers, and then rain fills in through the overnight period. It’s a bit milder, with temperatures only dipping into the middle 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A damp end to the week and first half of the weekend is ahead as a series of disturbances cross the area. Expect periods of showers throughout Friday, but it looks like the brunt of it is during the morning with a drier afternoon. However, despite drier conditions Friday afternoon, isolated showers are possible. Temperatures slowly turn milder, with highs reaching the middle 40s to lower 50s. Conditions stay damp overnight Friday and into Saturday as another wave crosses Central PA. The rest of Saturday is cloudy and damp, with a good soaking likely. Temperatures are still mild, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Total rainfall amount could near an inch, if not a little more, in many spots. On Sunday, some chillier air arrives as conditions dry out. Skies are partly sunny, with a chance for some flurries. Temperatures reach the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s breezy too, so wind chills feel lower in the 30s or like they are in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts the week quiet with partly sunny skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures a bit above average. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Beyond Monday, it starts to look and feel more like January. Tuesday brings the chance for rain and snow showers as we monitor the next storm system’s location and track. Temperatures are colder, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 30s. Once the system clears out, cold air settles back into the area. Skies are partly sunny, and conditions are breezy. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the 20s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels