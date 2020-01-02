× Minersville man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Minersville man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

It occurred between April 2015 and September 2015, according to State Police.

Joseph Kriner, 42, faces the following charges: four counts of rape of a child and a single count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, court documents show.

He was arraigned on the above charges Monday and committed to Schuylkill County Prison on $75,000 bail.