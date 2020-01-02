× PA man wanted on charge of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ arrested in CT

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) — A fugitive from Pennsylvania was arrested in Connecticut with the help of a couple of police departments.

Carl Roberts, 26, was arrested on New Year’s Eve with the help of the Shelton and Derby police departments.

Roberts was wanted by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

Shelton police said they received a tip that he was staying at a home in the city.

When they found him, he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said he was charged in Connecticut as being a fugitive from justice. He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Thursday.