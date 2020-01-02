× PA residents react to U-Haul’s decision to not hire those who use nicotine

Pennsylvania is one of 21 states that allows employers to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.

Starting February 1, U-Haul will implement that policy and decline to hire those who use nicotine.

FOX43’s Jossie Carbonare spoke with residents in south central Pennsylvania about the move.

“I probably wouldn’t apply,” said Carla Shank. “I mean I am a smoker and you should be able to do whatever you want. Doing it on my own time; if I go to lunch I should be able to go and smoke.”

Another resident, Tim Bell, had a different view.

“I don’t have a problem with it,” he said on U-Haul’s decision. “It seems to me from a standpoint of cost of insurance and customer relations, having a no-smoking campus makes sense to me.”

In the states where nicotine testing is allowed, applicants will have to agree to a screening test in order to be considered for the job.

Jessica Lopez, spokesperson for U-Haul, issued the following statement, in part:

“This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul. With the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

Employees hired before February 1 will be impacted.