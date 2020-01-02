Police investigating attempted armed robbery of Waffle House in East Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of the Waffle House in East Lampeter Township.

It occurred around 12:04 a.m. Thursday when police say the pictured individual entered the restaurant on Lincoln Highway and pointed a handgun at employees while standing near the cash register.

Police say the employees screamed and the person fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Garman at 717-291-4676 or submit a tip here.