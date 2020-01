LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of $2,500 worth of jeans from a store in East Lampeter Township.

The theft occurred around 5:15 p.m. on December 26.

Police say the two pictured individuals stole 50 pairs of jeans worth $50 each.

They were seen entering a dark Hyundai or Kia with a Florida license plate fleeing the area.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Kondras at 717 291-4676 or submit a tip here.