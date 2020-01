× Portion of Route 15 Southbound in Adams County closed due to crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Route 15 Southbound is closed due to a crash.

All lanes of the roadway are closed between Latimore Valley Road and Bonners Hill Road in Latimore Township due to a crash that occurred sometime before 6:00 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes are now CLOSED due to crash activity on on US-15 SB between Latimore valley Rd and Bonners Hill Rd in #LatimoreTownship Adams Co https://t.co/eeNxGhmdfd — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) January 2, 2020

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.