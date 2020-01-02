× Possible ATM skimmer found at 7-Eleven in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after a possible skimming device was found on an ATM in Dauphin County.

An ATM technician discovered the device on the machine at the 7-Eleven located along the first block of East Main Street in Middletown, according to police reports.

Investigators did not say when the device was discovered.

Anyone who has used the ATM with in the past month or so and have noticed any fraudulent activity on their bank accounts should call Detective Wade Bloom at 717-558-6900 or by email at wbloom@middletownborough.

Police say 7-Eleven is aware of the issue and has taken appropriate measures.