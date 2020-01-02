Report: Cowboys moving on from Jason Garrett

January 2, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Jason Garrett.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Garrett, 53, will not be part of the organization moving forward.

Garrett became head coach of Dallas mid-season in 2010.

The Cowboys made the playoffs three times — all as NFC East champions — under Garrett, and won two playoff games (Wild Card matchups in 2014 and 2018).

Garrett led Dallas to a record of 85-67 in nine and a half seasons as head coach.

