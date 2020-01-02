× Scammers claiming to be with York’s Office for Victims of Crime

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are warning the public of a scam that involves the name of the Office for Victims of Crime, which is part of the Office of Justice Programs within the Department of Justice.

York’s Office for Victims of Crime reported to police that it’s name is being used in a scam targeting individuals throughout the country.

Scammers, representing themselves as Office for Victims of Crime employees, attempt to obtain or confirm personal information from the call recipient, such as a social security number, according to police. They also ask for money by suggesting the person’s social security number has been compromised.

Police say scammers may call from a local number and provide a “case number,” but it’s a fraud.

The Office for Victims of Crime advises that it doesn’t make phone calls.

Anyone who may have received one of the calls should report the incident to the Office for Victims of Crime Resource Center at the National Criminal Justice Reference Service by email or via phone: 1-800–851–3420. A complaint can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 1-877–382–4357.

Residents can also call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.