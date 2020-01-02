Some business owners, customers caught off guard by new tobacco law

WRIGHTSVILLE, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two new tobacco laws are confusing some of the people who sell the products.

Both President Trump and Governor Tom Wolf signed laws which ‘raise the age’ to buy tobacco and e-cigarette products to 21 and older.

FOX43 went store to store in York County and asked business owners and customers if they knew about the laws which raise the age to buy tobacco to 21 and older.

Many people say they heard about it, but they weren’t sure when the laws officially go into effect. According to the FDA’S website, it is already illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone under 21.

Scribbled over in black marker, the signs at Sue’s Market in Wrightsville now read ‘Under 21 -No Tobacco.’

“I was surprised and shocked,” said owner Sue Myers.

President Trump signed a federal law in December, and Myers and other business owners in York County say it caught them off guard.

“A couple customers came and told me that it was 21. I would’ve never knew,” added Myers.

Myers also received an email and a phone call from the store’s cigarette representative. The rep told Myers not to sell tobacco to anyone under 21.

Myers added that phone call was a few days after the Food and Drug Administration posted this message on its website: “It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”

The FDA posted that message in December.

Flashback to November, 2019: Governor Tom Wolf also gave his stamp of approval to a bill that raised the age of smoking tobacco from 18 to 21, with an exemption for active members of the military and veterans who are honorably discharged and at least 18 years old.

The law was set to take effect July 1st, 2020.

“I want to make sure kids are not adopting addictive behavior,” Governor Wolf said.

Myers said she was absolutely blindsided. She says she immediately trained her employees for the age change to avoid any problems or fines.

“I drill it into my employees real bad to card everybody cause even if they know them, it could be a setup. It’s a hefty fine, and if you get too many violations, you could lose your cigarette license,” explained Myers.

Customers at Sue’s Market weren’t sure when the law would take effect.

Myers doesn’t think the law will keep teens from getting their hands on the products.

“They’re going to go somewhere to find it,” added Myers. “Whether, you’re 18 or 21, just like the drinking age, they will somehow get it.”