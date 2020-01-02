Watch: The 2020 Butter Sculpture reveal at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– The 2020 Butter Sculpture is being revealed today.

The mainstay at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is unveiled at the beginning of each year’s event.

The sculpture is crafted from 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the Land O’Lakes plant in Carlisle.

This year, the sculpture was a recreation of three of the state’s most popular pro-sports mascots — Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty, Philadelphia Eagles’ Swoop and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Steely McBeam.

Check out the unveiling in the video above.