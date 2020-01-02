× Windsor man faces drug charges following police chase in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Windsor man faces drug charges following a police chase in York County.

Patrick Frankovitch, 29, fled police at high rates of speed in Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville Borough and Hellam Township early Thursday morning.

Frankovitch eventually stopped in Hellam Township and he allegedly told police he was in possession of methamphetamine. He was then searched and authorities located a fanny pack on his waist.

“The pack had a small plastic ziplock bag with several thick clear white rocks inside giving off an appearance of the methamphetamine narcotic,” police wrote in the criminal complaint. “The bag was full of the substance.

“In separate compartments to the pack, there were about 100 small plastic bags, and a scale used for weighing narcotics. On the scale was a white powdery substance.”

Frankovitch faces the following charges: intentional possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit substance, manufacture of controlled substance, drug, device or cosmetic, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and a summary offense, court documents show.