Arlington National Cemetery increasing security, will check all IDs at entrances

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery is increasing security and as a result, will check all IDs at its entrances.

All visitors 16 years and older must present a valid state or government issued photo ID upon entering, Arlington National Cemetery said.

“We ask for your patience as this will create longer than usual delays,” Arlington National Cemetery tweeted. “Cemetery officials are reminding all visitors to add a few extra minutes to their travel times when visiting the cemetery.”

Arlington National Cemetery asks those who visit to be stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Watch Desk at 703-588-2800 or 703-588-2801.

