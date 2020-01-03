× Employee at Columbia Turkey Hill store charged with theft, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 28-year-old employee at a Columbia Turkey Hill store with theft.

Angela Marie Natal-Guzman, of Columbia, was charged after Columbia Borough Police were alerted by store management on Dec. 23.

According to police, Natal-Guzman had been scanning store items as returns and pocketing the money. The total amount taken was $1,174.36, police say.

Natal-Guzman was arrested and taken to the Columbia Borough Police Station for processing.