Employee at Columbia Turkey Hill store charged with theft, police say

Posted 9:56 AM, January 3, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 28-year-old employee at a Columbia Turkey Hill store with theft.

Angela Marie Natal-Guzman, of Columbia, was charged after Columbia Borough Police were alerted by store management on Dec. 23.

According to police, Natal-Guzman had been scanning store items as returns and pocketing the money. The total amount taken was $1,174.36, police say.

Natal-Guzman was arrested and taken to the Columbia Borough Police Station for processing.

