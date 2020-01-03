Food Court opens Friday to kick off the 2020 PA Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The PA Farm Show is back, celebrating its 104th year with the food court opening on Friday, January 3 at noon!

Free parking is being offered for one day only, just to celebrate the grand opening of the food court.

The 2020 PA Farm Show will go into full swing with events, over 6,000 animals, nearly 300 PA vendors, education, and of course food on Saturday, January 4.

Food vendors were up early preparing to open up their booths early Friday morning.

Admission to the 2020 PA Farm Show is free and parking is $15 in all Farm Show Complex-operated lots, except for Friday January 3 where its free.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The farm show runs January 4 to 11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday, Jan. 5, when it runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 11, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

You can find out more information about the 2020 PA Farm Show on their website.