Friday night hoops: League battles heat up

Posted 11:14 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:22PM, January 3, 2020

FOX43 - No time for post holiday blues on the basketball court as league battles across all our area leagues pick up. Friday night featured a lot of battles at or near the top of division standings.

In the YAIAA the long jam in Division 1 got a little less packed as Northeastern knocked off York High 52-43.

In the Mid-Penn, Chambersburg went on the road and knocked of CD East by scoring the final 6 points of the game in 60-54 victory.

While over in the Lanc-Leb on the girls side the Mariah Wilson show continues as she leads the Blazers to a Section 5 win over Columbia.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

