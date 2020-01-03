Friday night hoops: League battles heat up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 - No time for post holiday blues on the basketball court as league battles across all our area leagues pick up. Friday night featured a lot of battles at or near the top of division standings.

In the YAIAA the long jam in Division 1 got a little less packed as Northeastern knocked off York High 52-43.

In the Mid-Penn, Chambersburg went on the road and knocked of CD East by scoring the final 6 points of the game in 60-54 victory.

While over in the Lanc-Leb on the girls side the Mariah Wilson show continues as she leads the Blazers to a Section 5 win over Columbia.

