Harrisburg woman attempted to stab man in midsection and crotch area, police allege

YORK — A Harrisburg woman faces charges after she allegedly attempted to stab an individual in the midsection and crotch area.

Police were called to a home in York City Sunday morning for a domestic.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said he and 28-year-old Tatiana Penn — his child’s mother — got into a verbal dispute.

During the dispute, Penn allegedly “pulled a large kitchen knife on him” and “attempted to stab him in the midsection, crotch and upper leg area by making stabbing motions toward him.”

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that the victim was cut on the inside of his right wrist as he was trying to defend himself.

According to police, the victim got the knife away from Penn and she left the residence with her daughter.

As Penn left, she allegedly told the victim that she was going to damage his car. And she did so by throwing a large glass candle at the driver’s side of the vehicle, police allege.