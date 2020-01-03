× Here’s the schedule of events for the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

8:00 a.m.

Draft Horse Youth Showmanship, followed by Cart Classes (Equine Arena)

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (New Holland Arena)

9:00 a.m.

Poultry Judging (East Hall)

10:00 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies with Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary Russell Redding (Small/Sale Arena)

Rabbit Youth Showmanship Contest (East Hall)

Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest (Crossroads Conference Center)

Blue Ribbon Pie Contest (Main Hall Stage)

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

PA 4-H Engineering Design Challenge (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Chef Instructor Mike Ditchfield & Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Culinary Connection Stage)

Barns of Southeastern PA – Greg Huber (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Junior Market Lamb Competition ( Small/Sale Arena)

Cumberland County Drill Team (New Holland Arena)

12:00 p.m.

Walter Staib, Owner, City Tavern, Philadelphia, PA & Host of “A Taste of History” (Culinary Connection Stage)

Beef Demonstration – Dr. Jonathan Campbell (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police Drill Team Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Thermador Chefs Challenge – “Iron Chef” Style Competition with local Chefs & Media Personalities (Culinary Connection Stage)

Backyard Chickens – Suzanne Blacks (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Clean Water Partnership – Jason Hean (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookie/Brownie Bar Contest (Main Hall Stage)

Kristina Wisneski, Winner of “Chopped” on Food Network, Executive Chef (Culinary Connection Stage)

Hex Signs & Mystery Marks in PA – Greg Huber (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Meet and Greet (New Holland Arena)

3:00 p.m.

Drew Masciangelo, Executive Chef, Savona Restaurants, Gulph Mills, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Equine Barn Open to the Public (until 8 p.m.) (Equine Barn)

Clean Water Partnership – Jason Hean (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:30 p.m.

9 Essential Nutrients in Milk – Charley Quick (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (New Holland Arena)

Sheep Herding Demonstration (Equine Arena)

PA Preferred Chocolate Cake Contest (Main Hall Stage)

Qui Qui Musarra, Executive Chef, Mangia Qui, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Chronic Wasting Disease in PA – Courtney Colley (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:30 p.m.

Veal Demonstration – Dr. Jonathan Campbell (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Farm Show Fashions with a Flair ( PA Preferred® Banquet Hall)

David Santucci, Regional Sales Manager, Country Fresh Mushrooms, Avondale, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Hex Signs & Mystery Marks in PA – Greg Huber (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Junior Cattle & Swine Skill-a-thon (Keystone Conference Center)

Wine Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Bee Keepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Beer Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

Decline of the Honeybee – Perry Arlia (Lancaster Farming Stage)

7:00 p.m.

Grand Champion Jr. Market Lamb, Followed by Showmanship (Small/Sale Arena)

Cheese Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

7:30 p.m.

Cider Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

8:00 p.m.

Mounted Archery Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Wine, Cider, Beer, & Cheese Pairing Demonstration (Main Hall Stage)

​SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

HOURS: 8 AM TO 8 PM

8:00 a.m.

Junior Beef Breeding Cattle Show (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Swine Show (Small/Sale Arena)

Sheep Herding Finals (New Holland Arena)

10:00 a.m.

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Bee Keepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Non-Denominational Worship Service (PA Preferred® Banquet Hall)

Barns of Southeastern PA – Greg Huber (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Stephanie Gelberd, Executive Chef, Savor, Farm Show Complex (Culinary Connection Stage)

Alpacas 101 – Angie Grove (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

A Sheep’s Life – Davis Sheppard & Jacob Rader (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Angel Food Cake Contest (MHS)

Kate Romane, Owner, Executive Chef, Black Radish Kitchen, Pittsburgh, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Veal Demonstration – Dr. Jonathan Campbell (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:30 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch Competition – 6 Horse Hitch and other Team Classes (New Holland Arena)

1:00 p.m.

Jet Tila, Host of “Iron Chef America” (Culinary Connection Stage)

Hex Signs & Mystery Marks in PA – Greg Huber (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Junior Market Steer Show (Equine Arena)

Van French, Assistant Executive Pastry Chef at The Hotel Hershey, Hershey, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Jump with Jill (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Jet Tila, Host of “Iron Chef America” (Culinary Connection Stage)

Rabbit Hopping – Sally Turner (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Grand Champion Junior Market Swine, Followed by Showmanship (Small/Sale Arena)

Jelly/Jam Bar Contest (Main Hall Stage)

Getting Ready for the Show – Emma Lindemuth, Chelsea Brett, & Rose Asimos (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Chef Instructor Chris Grove & Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Culinary Connection Stage)

4:30 p.m.

Beef Demonstration – Dr. Jonathan Campbell (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Grand Champion Junior Market Steer, Followed by Showmanship (Equine Arena)

School Cooking Challenge with Students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Culinary Connection Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Jump with Jill (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Showmanship Clinic & Junior Exhibitor Party (Small/Sale Arena)

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

Wood Carving – Chris Lubkemann (Main Hall Stage)

6:30 p.m. Making Maple Syrup 101 – PA Maple Syrup Council (Lancaster Farming Stage)

7:00 p.m. Trick Rider Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

​MONDAY, JANUARY 6

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

8:00 a.m.

Open Beef Angus, Simmental, Hereford & Limousin Judging (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Goat (Small/Sale Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Bat Boxes to Shape the Future, Canton FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

8:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Safety-From Head to Toe, Berlin FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Show Cattle Hair Care, Berlin FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Broom Making History & Hand Stitching – Meckley Broom (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Call of the Wild, Berlin FFA (LFS)

10:00 a.m.

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

FFA National Convention Recognition Reception (Lancaster Farming Stage)

PA Quilt Trail – PA Grange (Main Hall Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Chef Instructor Claire Dacko & Students from Dauphin County Technical School (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Hana Uman, Program Director, 412 Food Rescue, Pittsburgh, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Make It & Take It: Snack Mix (Main Hall Stage)

1:00 p.m.

Grand Champion Junior Market Goat Followed by Showmanship (Small/Sale Arena)

Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN, Cooking School Manager & Nutritionist, Giant Food Stores, LLC (Culinary Connection Stage)

How to Construct Rain Battels – Lori Glace (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – What Can You Do With a Mason Jar, Moniteau FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Jim Switzenberg, Director of Operations, John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention (New Holland Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – What a Shishi Odoshi is & How They Work, Moniteau FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Farm Show Passion & History – Larry Weaver & Mary Klaus (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Talking Turkeys, Moniteau FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN, Cooking School Manager & Nutritionist, Giant Food Stores, LLC (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Trapping, Clarion-Limestone (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:30 p.m.

Fun with Physics – Garrett Franck (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Followed by 4-H Shooting Sports – Garett Seebold

4:00 p.m.

John Moeller, Author of “Dining at the White House—From the President’s Table to Yours” (Culinary Connection Stage)

Happy Hemp – Chloe Hanselman & Carrie Reich (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Leather Jewelry Crafting – Emma Boling (Main Hall Stage)

4:30 p.m.

Beef Cattle Supreme Champion (Equine Arena)

Decline of the Honeybee – Perry Arlia (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Supreme Champion Market Showmanship Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN, Cooking School Manager & Nutritionist, Giant Food Stores, LLC (Culinary Connection Stage)

Drones: Thermal Imaging for Wildlife and Livestock – Albert Sarvis (Lancaster Farming Stage)

PA Bluebirds – PA Bluebird Society (Main Hall Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive (Equine Arena)

6:00 p.m.

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Beekeepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Alpacas 101 – Angie Grove (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Celebrity Feed Scurry (Equine Arena)

Suri Alpaca Fiber & Yarn: Natural & Dyeable – Carol Reed (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:45 p.m.

Square Dance Parade (New Holland Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Square Dance Competition (New Holland Arena)

Mohair Demonstration – PA Mohair Association (Main Hall Stage)

8:00 p.m.

Goodnight Farm Show – Storytime with Pennsylvania Royalty, USA Miss Philadelphia (Main Hall Stage)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

7:00 a.m.

Scholarship Foundation Breakfast (Banquet Hall)

8:00 a.m.

Alpaca Show and Demonstration (Equine Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Stick Around…, Wilmington, FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

8:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Goat Soap, Mohawk, FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Pony Pulling Contest; Heavy, Light and Mediumweight (New Holland Arena)

Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Awards (Small/Sale Arena)

4-H Potato Grading and Identification (Keystone Conference Center)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Edible Dirt, Derry, FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Bunny to Scarf Weaving – Dauphin County Youth Fiber Club (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Sale of Champions followed by Jr. Livestock Sale (Small/Sale Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Garden Planning for Beginners, Conocheague FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Beekeepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – How to Pasteurize Milk, Conocheague FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demo. – How to Properly Handle & Provide Preventative Care for your Ducks, Battlefield FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Junior Livestock Sale (Small/Sale Arena)

11:00 a.m.

Casey Callahan, Owner, Executive Pastry Chef, Raising the Bar, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Maple Candy – Laura Dengler (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Rural PA Youth Leading the Way – Tim Heffernan & Zach Wodka (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

John Breth, Executive Chef, Altoona Grand Hotel, Altoona, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Make It and Take It: PA Rocks (Main Hall Stage)

Aquaponics in Action – Commonwealth Charter Academy (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:30 p.m.

Decline of the Honeybee – Perry Arlia (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:00 p.m.

Barry Crumlich, Executive Chef, the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

What is that Wasically Rabbit – Alec Klinger (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Horse Pulling Contest; Light and Heavyweight (New Holland Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Don’t Be Tacky When Tackin Up!, Gifford Pinchot FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Joseph Poon, Master Chef, Chinatown, Philadelphia, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – The Many Flavors of Butter, Selinsgrove FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Propagating Succulents – Wes Gerber, AA Produce (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Digging In The Dirt, Selinsgrove, FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Christian DeLutis, Executive Chef and Owner, Koda, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – The Best Kind of Milk – Frozen Please, Selinsgrove FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:30 p.m.

Mini Pig Therapy – Sylvia Rishel (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Chef Instructor Lou Sackett & Students from Dauphin County Technical School (Culinary Connection Stage)

Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest, Sponsored by Good Foods (New Holland Arena)

Wildlife Leadership Academy – Elizabeth Bruner (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:30 p.m.

Aquaponics Sustainable Food Source & Ed. Tool – Crystal Huff, Samantha Johnson, & AgWorks (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

School Cooking Challenge with Students from the Dauphin County Technical School (Culinary Connection Stage)

Rabbit 101 – The Bell Family and State Rabbit Royalty (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

Horse Shoe Pitching Demonstration and Competition (Equine Arena)

Industrial Hemp Podcast – Eric Hurlock (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Celebrity Rabbit Hop (Small/Sale Arena)

6:30 p.m.

Mini Horse Pull (Large Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Black Walnuts: The “New Peanut” – Bill Whipple (Main Hall Stage)

8:00 p.m.

Goodnight Farm Show – Storytime with Mikayla Hagerty, National Miss Agriculture USA (Main Hall Stage)

​WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

8:00 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Field Dressing White Tail Deer, Somerset CTC (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Antique Tractor Display and Farm Activity Area (Equine Arena)

Speed Horse Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

8:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Tractor Safety & Crop Productions, Chambersburg North FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Biosecurity, Somerset Area FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Wood Carving – Chris Lubkemann (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Hydroponics, Somerset Area FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Youth Fleece to Shawl Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – The Dangers Lurking Outside Your Door, Big Spring FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Basic Flower Arranging – The Hayloft (Main Hall Stage)

10:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – One Box at a Time: Birds of Prey, Big Spring FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Chef Instructor Autumn Patti & Students from HACC (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

A FUN History of the PA Farm Show – Mary Klaus (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Youth Pedal Tractor Pull Registration (Equine Arena)

12:00 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive(New Holland Arena)

Anthony Bianco, Executive Sous Chef, Hilton Harrisburg, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Make It and Take It: Stick Masks (Main Hall Stage)

Rural PA Youth Leading the Way – Tim Heffernan & Zach Wodka (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:30 p.m.

Youth Pedal Tractor Pull (Equine Arena)

Panel on Dairy – Phil Gruber (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:00 p.m.

The Beef Taco Showdown: Kids Edition presented by the PA Beef Council (Culinary Connection Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Hot Cocoa Cookies, Chambersburg FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Mario Stanzione, Executive Chef, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course (Culinary Connection Stage)

Speed Horse Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – The Art and Science of Trapping, Chambersburg FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Basic Flower Arranging – The Hayloft (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Building a Terrarium, Chambersburg FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Sheep to Shawl Contest and Auction (Small/Sale Arena)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Devin Witmer, Executive Chef, Bricco, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

3:30 p.m.

Common Breeds of Dairy – Charley Quick (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Antique Tractor Pull (Equine Arena)

Doug Krick, Executive Chef, Dodge City Steakhouse, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Farm Show Passion & History – Larry Weaver & Mary Klaus (Main Hall Stage)

Spotted Lantern Fly 101 – Dr. Julie Urban (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:30 p.m.

Rural PA Youth Leading the Way – Tim Heffernan & Zach Wodka (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Draft Horse Pleasure Showmanship, Decorating, Riding, and Barrel classes (New Holland Arena)

School Cooking Challenge with Students from HACC (Culinary Connection Stage)

PA Hardwoods Industry Update for Forest Landowners – Wayne Bender (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Basic Flower Arranging – The Hayloft (Main Hall Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Bid Calling Contest (Banquet Hall)

Maple Candy – Laura Dengler (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Beekeepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Rabbits 101 – The Bell Family and State Rabbit Royalty (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Sheep to Shawl Auction (Small/Sale Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Fleece Auction (Small/Sale Arena)

Chair Seat Weaving Demonstration – Bill Bender (Main Hall Stage)

8:00 p.m. Goodnight Farm Show – Storytime with Mikara Anderson, Pennsylvania Fair Queen (MHS)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

Veterans, Military & Their Families Day: Farmers are the 2% of our nation that feeds us. Veterans are the 2% that protects us. On Thursday, January 9, we will honor those who feed, those who serve, and those who do both. It’s always a good day to recognize those who dedicate their lives for our freedom.

8:00 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – One Small Step to Feeding the Future, Greenwood FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Junior Dairy Goat Show (New Holland Arena)

Angorapalooza (Small/Sale Arena)

8:30 a.m.

Draft Horse Pleasure Show and Stick Horse Race (Equine Arena)

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Safety Talk with Squawk the Safety Hawk, Greenwood FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Veterinary Skills, Chambersburg South FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Pennsylvania Gourds – PA Gourd Society (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Ag. Ed. Demonstrations – Sugaring Time, Chambersburg South FFA (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Tractor Square Dancing (New Holland Arena)

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Beekeepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Recognition of Veterans, Active Military, and Their Families (Lancaster Farming Stage)

The History of the Conestoga Wagon – John H. Frantz (Main Hall Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Chef Instructor Nicholas Webb and Students from HACC (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Brass Quintet Concert – 553rd Air National Guard Band (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Presentation by Urban Ag Grant Recipient (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Chris Cho, Owner, Executive Chef, Seorabol Center City, Philadelphia, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Make It and Take It: Nest Box Building, Sponsored by the Bluebird Society of PA (Main Hall Stage)

Presentation by Urban Ag Grant Recipient (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:30 p.m.

Presentation by Urban Ag Grant Recipient (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:00 p.m.

Exceptional Rodeo (New Holland Arena)

Army vs. Navy Cook-Off (Culinary Connection Stage)

Aquaponics in Action – Commonwealth Charter Academy (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Chronic Wasting Disease in PA – Courtney Colley (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

CSC Jason Rohrs, Commandant’s Flag Mess Manager, U.S. Coast Guard (Culinary Connection Stage)

Are You Prepared to Make Financial Choices About Higher Education – Will Lindsey (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Planting a Mixed Container – Wes Gerber, AA Produce (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Open Breeding Sheep Show (Small/Sale Arena)

Healthy Living – Ann Bahn (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

SSgt Lacey Howell, NCIC Kitchen Operations Air Force Ex. Dining Facility, U.S. Air Force (Culinary Connection Stage)

3:30 p.m.

Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship (Equine Arena)

Junior Meat Goat Showmanship (Northwest Hall)

PA Hardwoods Industry Update for Forest Landowners – Wayne Bender (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Kurt Wewer, Executive Chef, Allenberry Resort, Boiling Springs, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Maple Candy – Laura Dengler (Lancaster Farming Stage)

PA Quilt Trail – PA Grange (Main Hall Stage)

4:30 p.m.

Aquaponics Sustainable Food Source & Ed. Tool – Crystal Huff, Samantha Johnson, & AgWorks (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Junior Meat Breeding Goat Show (NW)

Thomas J. Long, Dir. Campus Dining & Dianna McGuirk, Bakery Supervisor PA Air National Guard (Culinary Connection Stage)

Rabbits 101 – The Bell Family and State Rabbit Royalty (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Mohair Demonstration – PA Mohair Association (Main Hall Stage)

6:00 p.m.

PA Equine Showcase (Equine Arena)

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

Farm Trivia – Steve Seeber & Stephanie Speicher (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

7:00 p.m.

PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo (New Holland Arena)

Celebrity Honey Extraction (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Pennsylvania Gourds – PA Gourd Society (Main Hall Stage)

8:00 p.m.

Junior Meat Breeding Goat Supreme Champion (Northwest Arena)

Goodnight Farm Show – Storytime with Paige Peiffer, Pennsylvania State Dairy Princess (Main Hall Stage)

​FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020

HOURS: 8 AM TO 9 PM

8:00 a.m.

Open Sheep Show (Small/Sale Arena)

Dairy Cattle Show (Equine Arena)

Open Dairy Goat Judging (Northwest Arena)

9:00 a.m.

Smart Talk – WITF (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Chair Seat Weaving Demonstration – Bill Bender (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Horse Shoeing, Hoof Trimming, and Sheep Shearing Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

10:00 a.m.

Maple Production Demonstration – PA Maple Syrup Producers (Culinary Connection Stage)

Avoiding Scams and Identity Theft – Katrina Boyer (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Blacksmith Demonstration – PA Artist Blacksmith Association (Main Hall Stage)

10:30 a.m.

Spotted Lanternfly Calendar Awards – PA Department of Agriculture (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Chef Instructor Robert Luckenbaugh & Students from The Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts (Culinary Connection Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Century Farm Awards – PA Department of Agriculture (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Will Shaw, Sous Chef, Bear’s Den at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center, Hershey, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Make It and Take It: Book Marks (Main Hall Stage)

Leopold Awards – PA Department of Agriculture (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:30 p.m.

Save and Invest in PA – Katrina Boyer (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Draft Horse Hitch Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

1:00 p.m.

The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich Competition presented by the PA Pork Producers Council (Culinary Connection Stage)

Alpacas 101 – Angie Grove (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Suri Alpaca Fiber & Yarn: Natural & Dyeable – Carol Reed (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Sarah Dingeldein, Executive Chef, Greystone Brew House, Dillsburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Cyber Security – Katrina Boyer (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Supreme Champion Dairy Cow (Equine Arena)

Blacksmith Demonstration – PA Artist Blacksmith Association (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Celebrity Cow Milking Contest (Equine Arena)

Radon Gas in the Home: What Every Pennsylvania Should Know – Bob Lewis (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Showmanship Clinic & Junior Exhibitor Party (Small/Sale Arena)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

Kyle Mason, Executive Corporate Chef, Appalachian Brewing Company, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

4-H Presentation – Chandler, Mesa, & Savannah Brown (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:30 p.m.

Milk a Cow Event (Equine Arena)

4:00 p.m.

Jesse Burnham, Executive Chef, Stock’s on Second, Harrisburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Beef Exchange – Sierra Brown

4:30 p.m.

Making Maple Syrup 101 – PA Maple Syrup Council (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:00 p.m.

School Cooking Challenge with Students from The Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts (Culinary Connection Stage)

Sticky Bun Contest (Main Hall Stage)

How to Save Money and Energy on your Farm – Michelle Ferguson and Ed Boito (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Dairy Goat Best Doe in Show (Northwest Arena)

Comeback Story: The Harrisburg Peregrine Falcon Bert Myers (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

PA Equine Showcase (EA)

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Beekeepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Rabbit Hopping – Sally Turner (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Agri-Magic Show (Main Hall Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Junior Breeding Sheep Showmanship (Small/Stage Arena)

7:00 p.m.

PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo (New Holland Arena)

8:00 p.m.

Goodnight Farm Show – Storytime with Pennsylvania Royalty, USA Miss Philadelphia (Main Hall Stage)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020

HOURS: 8 AM TO 5 PM

8:00 a.m.

Boer Goat Show (Northwest Arena)

Junior Breeding Sheep Show (Small/Sale Arena)

8:30 a.m.

Antique Tractor Restoration Presentations and Awards (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

PA Equine Showcase (Equine Arena)

9:30 a.m.

Farm Class Horse Pulling (New Holland Arena)

10:00 a.m.

Honey Extraction Demonstration – PA State Beekeepers Association (Culinary Connection Stage)

Junior Committee Auction Preview (Main Hall Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Wesley Hellberg, Executive Chef, Devon’s Seafood & Steak, Hershey, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Junior Committee Auction (Main Hall Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Food, Families and Health – Debra A. Griffie, Mendel Smith, & Amber E. Denmon (Culinary Connection Stage)

Sought Out City Entertainment (Main Hall Stage)

12:30 p.m.

PA Equine Showcase (Equine Arena)

1:00 p.m.

Undeniably Dairy Milkshake Contest presented by the American Dairy Association North East (Culinary Connection Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Jason Clark, Executive Chef, Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, PA (Culinary Connection Stage)

Master Showmanship Competition (Northwest Arena)

2:30 p.m.

Lumberjack Demonstration and Competition (Equine Arena)

3:00 p.m.

Stefanie Angstadt, Owner and Cheesemaker, Valley Milkhouse (Culinary Connection Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Chef Instructor Jesse Tuno & Students from The Pennsylvania School of Culinary Arts (Culinary Connection Stage)

5:00 p.m.

PRCA Circuit Finals Rodeo (New Holland Arena)