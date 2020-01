× Isaac’s Restaurant is closing one of its locations in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Isaac’s Restaurant is closing one of its locations in Cumberland County.

The chain said on Facebook Thursday that the last day for the restaurant on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township is Sunday, January 12. The store will close at 3 p.m. that day.

“Thank you for 19 wonderful years!” the post read. “Stop by to see our flock before we migrate to other Isaac’s or on to other opportunities.”