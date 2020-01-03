× Justin Bieber drops long-awaited music with ‘Yummy’

After more than four years of waiting, the Beliebers have been blessed with new music.

Justin Bieber released the single “Yummy” at midnight Thursday and his fans couldn’t be happier.

Judging from the lyrics, Bieber is equally blissful.

He sings, “I’m elated that you are my lady” and pays tribute to the woman who makes his “toes curl.”

Naturally, listeners believe this is an ode to his wife, the former Hailey Baldwin.

The singer and the model got engaged in the summer of 2018 and were secretly married months later at a New York City courthouse.

The couple then remarried in a ceremony at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, last October.

Bieber’s new music was greeted with glee.

The superstar’s last album, “Purpose,” was released in November 2015.

In March 2019, Bieber said he would be stepping away from music for a bit to focus on his mental health.

He thrilled his fans in December with an announcement that new music and a tour would be coming.