× Lancaster County seeks public input on its road system and transportation

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster Metropolitan Planning Organization wants your feedback to make the county’s road system a top priority this year.

It’s part of its planning commission transportation plan called Connects2040.

The MPO released a survey where you can list your top priorities including safety, transportation choices, and road improvements.

Officials also want to know how you would invest state and federal transportation funding in Lancaster County.

You can complete the survey now through February 9.

You can read more information head over to the Lancaster County MPO website.