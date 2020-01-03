× Man accused of assaulting, strangling victim in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington Township man is accused of assaulting and strangling an individual in Manchester Township.

The incident occurred between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The victim advised that 28-year-old Kyle Toth, who had been intoxicated, began talking to her about previous sexual partners which resulted in a verbal and then physical argument.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told Toth to leave numerous times but he didn’t listen. The victim told police that she pushed Toth toward the door after he declined to leave.

It’s alleged that Toth then pushed the victim down the stairs, which led to her stumbling back onto a Christmas tree, before he grabbed her by the neck and lifted her up against the wall.

After the assault, the victim found her phone and immediately called 911.

Toth left the residence in an Uber but police located it.

He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness, court documents show. Toth posted a percentage of the bail later that day.