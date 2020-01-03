× Man stalked, assaulted woman because she ‘owed him money for a trip to Chick-fil-A,’ police allege

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is accused of stalking and assaulting a woman because she “owed him money for a trip to Chick-fil-A,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Malike Greer, 22, has been charged with stalking, simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief in connection with incidents that took place on December 27 and December 29, court documents show.

Police say the victim was in her vehicle on the evening of December 27 in the 200 block of Dauphin Street when Greer allegedly caused the entire from windshield to be shattered. He also threatened to kill the victim, along with anyone she may be in a relationship with, and tried to break the driver’s side window where she was sitting. Greer is also threw items at her, which caused a bruise to the back of her arm, the criminal complaint alleges. He advised that this happened because she “owed him money for a trip to Chick-fil-A.”

Two days later, Greer located the victim’s vehicle on South Queen Street — the victim had moved it from her previous spot to prevent further damage if he were to return.

He is accused of shattering the vehicle’s rear windshield by throwing a flower pot through it before cutting the brake lines and slashing the a tire.

The damage to the victim’s vehicle is in excess of $500, police say.

Greer allegedly admitted to police that he did the above acts. He was also positively identified as the person in the second incident via surveillance video, the criminal complaint adds.